Citation
Li Y, Jinxiang T, Shu Y, Yadong P, Ying L, Meng Y, Ping Z, Xiao H, Xiao F. J. Affect. Disord. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35151670
Abstract
BACKGROUND: It has been reported that childhood trauma and inflammation are associated with major depressive disorder (MDD) and schizophrenia (SZ), but previous researches were almost aimed at adults. The aim of the present research is to observe the alteration of peripheral interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) in adolescents (12-20 years) with MDD and SZ, to investigate the impact of childhood abuse in early-onset MDD and SZ, and to furtherly explore the correlation between childhood maltreatment and plasma IL-6, TNF-α levels.
Language: en
Keywords
Schizophrenia; Major depressive disorder; Childhood trauma; IL-6; TNF-α