Abstract

BACKGROUND: It has been reported that childhood trauma and inflammation are associated with major depressive disorder (MDD) and schizophrenia (SZ), but previous researches were almost aimed at adults. The aim of the present research is to observe the alteration of peripheral interleukin-6 (IL-6) and tumor necrosis factor-α (TNF-α) in adolescents (12-20 years) with MDD and SZ, to investigate the impact of childhood abuse in early-onset MDD and SZ, and to furtherly explore the correlation between childhood maltreatment and plasma IL-6, TNF-α levels.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is applied to obtain the plasma concentrations of IL-6 and TNF-α in 55 patients with MDD, 51 patients with SZ and 47 healthy minors. The short form of the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ-SF) is used to assess the severity of early trauma.



RESULTS: Plasma IL-6 and TNF-α levels are significantly elevated in patients with early-onset MDD and SZ compared with healthy subjects (p <0.01), whose results display that the correlation between IL-6 and TNF-α is significantly positive (γ=0.787, p <0.01) in all participants. Compared with the healthy adolescents, patients with MDD and SZ show more serious childhood trauma, and the plasma IL-6, TNF-α concentrations are closely related to childhood maltreatment.



CONCLUSIONS: Early trauma and peripheral inflammatory response play an important role in the pathophysiology of early-onset MDD or SZ. The current findings provide effective targets for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of major depressive disorder and schizophrenia in adolescents.

Language: en