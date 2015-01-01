|
INTRODUCTION: Hispanic/Latin individuals in the U.S. experience many health disparities, including worse alcohol-related outcomes. Thus, identifying psycho-sociocultural factors that may play a role in alcohol-related problems among these individuals is vital to informing prevention and treatment efforts. Minority stress-based models of alcohol misuse posit that some Hispanic/Latin individuals may drink (and continue to drink despite drinking-related problems) to alleviate negative affect associated with experiencing ethnic discrimination. Yet, little research has directly tested this hypothesis. Given the social nature of both ethnic discrimination and drinking, it follows that experiencing more ethnic discrimination could be related to greater social anxiety and some individuals may misuse alcohol to cope with this type of negative affect.
Hispanic; Alcohol-related problems; Ethnic discrimination; Latin; Minority stress; Social anxiety