Quenneville AF, Kalogeropoulou E, Nicastro R, Weibel S, Chanut F, Perroud N. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 310: e114423.
PMID
35152068
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: ADHD is a common neurodevelopmental disorder and is highly prevalent in adults. It is associated with several negative outcomes, impacting well-being and global functioning. ADHD is highly associated with comorbidities, anxiety disorders being probably the most frequent. The goal of our study is to assess the prevalence of anxiety disorders and their impact in adults with ADHD.
Education; Aggression; ADHD; Suicidality; Anxiety disorders