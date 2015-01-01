Abstract

BACKGROUND: Canada legalized non-medical cannabis in October 2018. Little research has examined the change in perceived access to cannabis after legalization in Canada, including the perceived ease of purchasing cannabis in a legal market.



OBJECTIVES: To: 1) describe changes in perceived ease of access to cannabis before and one year after legalization; 2) examine associations between perceived ease of cannabis access and cannabis use; and 3) examine associations between perceived ease of purchasing from cannabis stores and cannabis use.



METHODS: Repeat cross-sectional data come from Canadian respondents aged 16-65 (50% male) in August-October 2018 (n = 10,057) and September-October 2019 (n = 15,256). Respondents were recruited through commercial online panels. Multivariable logistic regression models examined correlates of perceived proximity to retail stores, ease of access, and ease of purchasing from retail stores.



RESULTS: Canadians who do not consume cannabis were more likely to report "easy" access to cannabis in 2019 than in 2018 (55% vs. 42%; AOR = 1.80:1.66,1.96). All cannabis consumer groups were more likely to report living 15 minutes or less from a retail store in 2019 than 2018, but the association was strongest among non-consumers in 2019 vs 2018 (AOR = 2.01:183,2.21 vs. AOR = 1.33:1.03,1.73 for daily consumers). Non-daily and daily cannabis consumers were more likely to report it was easy to purchase from an illegal (AOR ranged 1.58-2.22) or legal (AOR ranged 1.31-1.39) store than non-consumers in 2019.



CONCLUSION: Most cannabis consumers and non-consumers perceived access to cannabis as 'easy' before legalization and the percentage increased one year after legalization.

Language: en