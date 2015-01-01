SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Eapen BC, Bowles AO, Sall J, Lang AE, Hoppes CW, Stout KC, Kretzmer T, Cifu DX. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02699052.2022.2033848

PMID

35152817

Abstract

DESCRIPTION: In June 2021, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) approved a joint clinical practice guideline for the management and rehabilitation care for those who have symptoms in the post-acute period following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). This synopsis describes some of the clinically important recommendations.

METHODS: In January 2020, VA and DoD leaders assembled a joint VA/DoD guideline development team of multidisciplinary clinical stakeholders that developed key questions, systematically searched and evaluated the literature, created two 1-page algorithms, and refined 19 recommendations using the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE) system. The process closely conformed to the National Academy of Medicine's tenets for trustworthy clinical practice guidelines. RECOMMENDATIONS: This synopsis describes clinically important recommendations for the management and rehabilitation of mTBI. Outpatient primary care providers are the target audience for this synopsis and guideline. The current recommendations are an update from the 2016 VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Concussion-Mild Traumatic Brain Injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; traumatic brain injury; mild traumatic brain injury; cognitive rehabilitation; complementary and integrative health; hyperbaric oxygen therapy; neurocognitive decline; posttraumatic headaches; symptom-based treatment; transcranial magnetic stimulation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print