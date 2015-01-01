|
Eapen BC, Bowles AO, Sall J, Lang AE, Hoppes CW, Stout KC, Kretzmer T, Cifu DX. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35152817
DESCRIPTION: In June 2021, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) approved a joint clinical practice guideline for the management and rehabilitation care for those who have symptoms in the post-acute period following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). This synopsis describes some of the clinically important recommendations.
Concussion; traumatic brain injury; mild traumatic brain injury; cognitive rehabilitation; complementary and integrative health; hyperbaric oxygen therapy; neurocognitive decline; posttraumatic headaches; symptom-based treatment; transcranial magnetic stimulation