Abstract

DESCRIPTION: In June 2021, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) approved a joint clinical practice guideline for the management and rehabilitation care for those who have symptoms in the post-acute period following mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI). This synopsis describes some of the clinically important recommendations.



METHODS: In January 2020, VA and DoD leaders assembled a joint VA/DoD guideline development team of multidisciplinary clinical stakeholders that developed key questions, systematically searched and evaluated the literature, created two 1-page algorithms, and refined 19 recommendations using the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation (GRADE) system. The process closely conformed to the National Academy of Medicine's tenets for trustworthy clinical practice guidelines. RECOMMENDATIONS: This synopsis describes clinically important recommendations for the management and rehabilitation of mTBI. Outpatient primary care providers are the target audience for this synopsis and guideline. The current recommendations are an update from the 2016 VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Concussion-Mild Traumatic Brain Injury.

