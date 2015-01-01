|
Quinn de Launay K, Cheung ST, Riggs L, Reed N, Beal DS. Brain Inj. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35157529
OBJECTIVE: Explore the feasibility, tolerability, and early efficacy of transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) as a therapeutic intervention for youth with cognitive persistent post-concussion symptoms (PPCS). HYPOTHESIS: tDCS improves performance on a dual task working memory (WM) paradigm in youth with cognitive PPCS. PARTICIPANTS: Twelve youth experiencing cognitive PPCS.
pediatric; concussion; memory; cognitive rehabilitation; executive functioning; Post concussional syndrome