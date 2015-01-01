Abstract

Moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA), sports, and reduced screen time are associated with favorable youth risk profiles. We evaluated the association of MVPA, sports, and screen time with adolescent behaviors among pediatric emergency department youth. Adolescents were assessed for alcohol/drug use, risky behavior, conduct disorder, and depressive mood. MVPA was activity for ≥5 days/week and ≥60 minutes/day. Increased screen time was ≥3 hours/day computer/TV use for non-schoolwork. Multivariable regression studied association between MVPA, sports, and increased screen time and outcomes adjusting for demographics and academic achievement. Older age and lower academic achievement were significantly associated with risky behaviors, conduct disorder, and depression. Youth who endorsed MVPA and sports participation had less depression (odds ratio [OR] = 0.76; confidence interval [CI] = 0.66-0.87). Increased screen time was associated with conduct disorder (OR = 1.6; CI = 1.3-2.1), depression (OR = 1.2; CI = 1.0-1.4), and drug use (OR = 1.8; CI = 1.1-2.8). In pediatric emergency department youth, MVPA and sports participation is associated with less depression. Increased screen time is associated with conduct disorders, depression, and drug use.

