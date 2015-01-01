Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is known that age-related brain symptoms (gait difficulty and dementia) increase the likelihood of fall-related surgery. In contrast, it is not known which types of brain disease underlie such symptoms most.



OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to correlate brain diseases with the types of surgeries performed at our hospital for patients who had fallen.



METHODS: This was a retrospective study at a multifaculty university hospital in Japan, with a 12-month recruiting period, a follow-up period of 3.0 ± 2.5 weeks, and ≥1×/week visits. We assembled a neurogeriatric team to diagnose brain diseases with the use of brain imaging to the extent possible and correlated the diagnoses with types of fall-related surgery.



RESULTS: Fall-related surgery was conducted by the orthopedics (OP) and neurosurgery (NS) faculties (total n = 124) at a ratio of about 2 to 1. The underlying brain diseases differed by faculty; for OP, surgery was most commonly performed in patients with a combination of white matter disease (WMD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD) (79%) followed by dementia with Lewy bodies. In contrast, for NS, the most common surgery was for patients with alcoholism (50%) followed by a combination of WMD and AD.



CONCLUSION: Fall-related surgery was performed by the OP and NS faculties at a 2 to 1 ratio. The major underlying brain diseases were a combination of WMD and AD (79%) for OP and alcoholism (50%) for NS.

