Citation
Sakakibara R, Iimura A, Ogata T, Terayama K, Katsuragawa S, Nagao T, Suzuki K, Izawa K, Nakajima K, Haruki SI, Tateno F, Aiba Y, Nemoto M, Nakagawa K. Eur. Neurol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: It is known that age-related brain symptoms (gait difficulty and dementia) increase the likelihood of fall-related surgery. In contrast, it is not known which types of brain disease underlie such symptoms most.
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to correlate brain diseases with the types of surgeries performed at our hospital for patients who had fallen.
METHODS: This was a retrospective study at a multifaculty university hospital in Japan, with a 12-month recruiting period, a follow-up period of 3.0 ± 2.5 weeks, and ≥1×/week visits. We assembled a neurogeriatric team to diagnose brain diseases with the use of brain imaging to the extent possible and correlated the diagnoses with types of fall-related surgery.
RESULTS: Fall-related surgery was conducted by the orthopedics (OP) and neurosurgery (NS) faculties (total n = 124) at a ratio of about 2 to 1. The underlying brain diseases differed by faculty; for OP, surgery was most commonly performed in patients with a combination of white matter disease (WMD) and Alzheimer's disease (AD) (79%) followed by dementia with Lewy bodies. In contrast, for NS, the most common surgery was for patients with alcoholism (50%) followed by a combination of WMD and AD.
CONCLUSION: Fall-related surgery was performed by the OP and NS faculties at a 2 to 1 ratio. The major underlying brain diseases were a combination of WMD and AD (79%) for OP and alcoholism (50%) for NS.
Language: en