Roy CM, Bukuluki P, Casey SE, Jagun MO, John NA, Mabhena N, Mwangi M, McGovern T. Front. Glob. Womens Health 2021; 2: e780771.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
35156086
BACKGROUND: Epidemics and other complex emergencies historically have had a disproportionate impact on women and girls, increasing their vulnerability to gender-based violence (GBV). The COVID-19 pandemic has been no different, with reports of rising cases of GBV emerging worldwide. Already a significant problem in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and South Africa, GBV in these countries has been exacerbated by government restrictions intended to contain the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of this study was to understand how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the availability of GBV prevention and response services from the perspective of the organizations that provide them.
Language: en
emergency preparedness; COVID- 19; gender equity; gender-based violence (GBV); intimate partner violence (IPV); sub-Saharan Africa