Afolaranmi TO, Hassan ZI, Gokir BM, Kilani A, Igboke R, Ugwu KG, Amaike C, Ofakunrin AOD. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: e812979.
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)
35155359
BACKGROUND: Bullying is public health problem globally in workplaces with untold deleterious effects on the health and well-being of individuals at the receiving end. Bullying has been found to disrupt social interaction at workplace thereby creating an unhealthy and seemingly unproductive work environment. Studies have reported varying rates of workplace bullying as high as 83% in Europe, 65% in the Americas and 55% in Asia with very little documented in the contemporary African setting and Nigeria in particular. It therefore became imperative to assess the level of bullying and its associated factors among medical doctors in residency training in a tertiary health institution in Plateau state Nigeria.
Nigeria; bullying; workplace; associated factors; medical doctors; residency training; tertiary health institution