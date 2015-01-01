|
Porche S, Gardner B. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
35157557
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Around 40% of US university students use cannabis, 25% of whom present with cannabis use disorder, which endangers health. We investigated the concurrent contribution of reflective processes, which generate action via conscious deliberation, and non-reflective processes, which prompt behavior automatically, to undergraduates' cannabis consumption. PARTICIPANTS: Eighteen UK undergraduates who regularly consume cannabis (11 female, 7 male; mean age 20 y).
theory; cannabis; qualitative; Automaticity; dual process; motivation