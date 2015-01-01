SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Porche S, Gardner B. J. Am. Coll. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2022.2034835

35157557

OBJECTIVE: Around 40% of US university students use cannabis, 25% of whom present with cannabis use disorder, which endangers health. We investigated the concurrent contribution of reflective processes, which generate action via conscious deliberation, and non-reflective processes, which prompt behavior automatically, to undergraduates' cannabis consumption. PARTICIPANTS: Eighteen UK undergraduates who regularly consume cannabis (11 female, 7 male; mean age 20 y).

METHODS: Semi-structured interviews explored cannabis motives, routines, cues, and decision points. Thematic analysis identified themes, in each of which reflective and non-reflective dimensions were coded.

RESULTS: Four themes were identified: cannabis use for relaxation, social bonding, and symbolic-affective significance, and contexts and triggers. Some influences guided cannabis use reflectively in some settings, and non-reflectively in others. Even when cannabis use was consciously driven, non-reflective processes were deployed to execute subservient acts, such as rolling joints.

CONCLUSIONS: Findings highlight specific processes and pathways that might be targeted to reduce cannabis-related harm.


Language: en

theory; cannabis; qualitative; Automaticity; dual process; motivation

