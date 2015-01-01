Abstract

Baseball is unique in its multiple facets: pitching, hitting, base rounding, and fielding are distinct activities that require different athletic skills to perform at a high level. Likewise, these different aspects of the game can contribute to a multitude of varying injuries. While high-velocity overhead throwing, along with batting, can produce a plethora of upper extremity injuries that often garner attention, injuries to the lower extremity can severely impact a player's performance and ability to compete. The rigors of the short, explosive sprinting required for base running, as well as the dynamic movement required for fielding, create ample opportunity for lower limb injury, and even subtle pathology can affect a pitcher's ability to perform or increase their long-term risk of injury. Chronic injury from conditions such as femoroacetabular impingement and hip labral tears can also occur. The purpose of the present review is to summarize the relevant epidemiology, pathophysiology, and treatment of lower extremity injuries in baseball athletes, with reference to current research into the prevention and management of such injuries.

