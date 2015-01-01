|
Ingram PF, Finn PR. Subst. Use Misuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Previous research suggests that self-knowledge, particularly perceptions of oneself as a "drinker," may influence the development and progression of alcohol use and related problems, such as binge drinking. While existing studies have provided empirical evidence for the importance of assessing drinking self-perception within the five-factor model of personality framework, further examination with novel analytic methods, such as network analyses, could improve understanding of the drinker self-concept.
Drinking personality; drinking self-concept; five factor model; network analysis