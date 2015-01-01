|
Fritz N, Malic V, Paul B, Zhou Y. Gend. Issues 2021; 38(1): 100-120.
Copyright © 2021, Springer
Previous content analyses of pornography suggest black women are more often the target of aggression compared to white women. Furthermore, research suggested that the most aggressive depictions occurred between interracial couples. The last content analysis on this topic was published in the 1990s, however. The current study examined 1741 pornographic scenes featuring heterosexual couples (including 118 scenes with black women) from two of the largest online pornographic streaming tube sites in the world (Xvideos.com and Pornhub.com).
