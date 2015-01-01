Abstract

Using data from 2069 romantically involved, randomly sampled, college students (53.8% female; mean age = 20.29; 74.6% White non-Hispanic; 83.0% heterosexual) we examined the prevalence of sexting and sexting interest with current romantic partners. Most students sexted with their current partners (55.3%), 8.9% did not sext but wanted to, 1.9% did not sext but believed their partners wanted to, and 33.8% did not sext and did not want to. Using multinomial logistic regression, we identified demographic and relationship characteristics associated with sexting and sexting interest. Sexting was positively associated with relationship length, stayovers per month, being in long-distance relationships, and sexual attraction to partners. Asian students were less likely to be sexting with their romantic partners. Not sexting but wanting to was positively associated with being in a long-distance relationship, sexual attraction to partners, and being multiracial or another race/ethnicity not listed. Not sexting, but believing one's partner wanted to, was negatively associated with sexual attraction to partners.

