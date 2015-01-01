Abstract

The technology-facilitated behaviors that are considered intimate partner cyberstalking (IPC) remain unclear due to inconsistencies in the literature, and there is a lack of research examining IPC severity. This study aimed to (1) understand young adults' perceptions of IPC behaviors and severity, and (2) assess associations among IPC perceived severity, victimization frequency, depressive symptoms, and social isolation. Two phases were conducted. During Phase 1, 104 university students (ages 18-25) rated the inclusion and perceived severity of a list of potential IPC behaviors via an online survey. Qualitative responses supported their severity ratings. During Phase 2, 181 Amazon Mechanical Turk (MTurk) workers (ages 18-25) who were victims of IPC completed a second online survey. The perceived severity ratings from Phase 1 were used to operationalize the victims' severity experienced in Phase 2. Most students in Phase 1 believed multiple technology-facilitated behaviors were IPC. The most severe behavior was monitoring a partner's activities using a hidden camera. From students' qualitative responses, seven themes emerged that described the mildest behaviors, which were considered harmless and consensual. Seven themes emerged for the most severe behaviors, which were considered harmful and not consensual. As students' perceived severity of behaviors increased (Phase 1), reported victimization frequency among MTurk workers decreased (Phase 2). Phase 2 participants were more likely to experience depressive symptoms and greater social isolation when the perceived severity of IPC victimization increased.



FINDINGS provide insight into young adults' perceptions of IPC behaviors and severity. Additional research about IPC severity is encouraged to develop effective prevention strategies.

Language: en