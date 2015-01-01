|
Baldwin-White A. Sex Cult. 2021; 25(1): 58-74.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Because college women are particularly vulnerable to sexual assault, it is imperative to understand the knowledge college students possess about sexual assault. They may possess potentially problematic perceptions that contribute to the perpetuation of sexual violence. Quantitative survey data was collected from 18 to 25 year old college students as part of a larger qualitative study to examine the attitudes and beliefs about sexual assault among college students. The current research examines the knowledge college students have about sexual assault using an adapted survey.
Language: en