Abstract

In the originally published version of this manuscript, there was an error in the y axis label for Figure 2 which should read: "Number of compliant participants" instead of "Number of compliance participants". Notes to Table 2 should read: "Abbreviations: AO, alcohol-only; AMED, alcohol mixed with energy drinks; EMA, ecological momentary assessment; a-QDS, adapted-Quick Drinking Screen." instead of: "Abbreviations: AO, alcohol-only; AMED, alcohol mixed with energy drinks; EMA, ecological momentary assessment; a-QDS, adapted-Quick Drinking Screen, Mdn, median." Notes to Table 4 should read: "Abbreviations: AO, alcohol-only; AMED, alcohol mixed with energy drinks; EMA, ecological momentary assessment; a-QDS, adapted-Quick Drinking Screen." instead of "Abbreviations: AO, alcohol-only; AMED, alcohol mixed with energy drinks; EMA, ecological momentary assessment; a-QDS, adapted-Quick Drinking Screen; M, mean; SD, standard deviation.". These errors have now been corrected within the article online.

Language: en