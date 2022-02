Abstract

... Emollients are an important treatment and generally safe; they are not flammable in themselves, in their container, or on the skin. However, awareness of fire risk--from fabric that has become impregnated with emollient residue--is low.123



Emollient can transfer from skin onto clothing, furniture, and bedding, which accumulates over time--even with regular washing, some residue remains. A naked flame is needed for ignition. The residue acts as an accelerant, increasing the speed of ignition and intensity of a fire, reducing the time available to extinguish it...

