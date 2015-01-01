Abstract

BACKGROUND: Characteristics of both individuals and innovations are foundational determinants to the adoption of evidenced-based practices (EBPs). However, our understanding about what drives EBP adoption is limited by few studies examining relationships among implementation determinants and implementation outcomes through theory-driven hypothesis testing. Therefore, drawing on the Theory of Planned Behavior and Diffusion of Innovations Theory, this study will disentangle relationships between provider characteristics and innovation factors on the early adoption of the Ohio State University Traumatic Brain Injury Identification Method (OSU TBI-ID) in behavioral health settings.



METHODS: This study will utilize an explanatory sequential mixed methods design. In Phase I (quantitative), Time 1, we will investigate behavioral health providers (N = 200) attitudes, perceived behavioral control, subjective norms, and intentions to screen for TBI upon completion of a video module introducing the OSU TBI-ID. At Time 2, we will examine the number of TBI screens conducted over the previous month, as well as the feasibility, appropriateness, and acceptability of using the OSU TBI-ID in practice. Structural equation modeling will be used to determine whether provider characteristics predict TBI screening intentions, and whether intentions mediate actual TBI screening behaviors. We will then test whether feasibility, appropriateness, and acceptability of the OSU TBI-ID moderates the relationship between intentions and TBI screening behaviors. In Phase II (qualitative), we will develop an interview guide using results from Phase I and will conduct semi-structured interviews with providers (N = 20) to assess contextual determinants of TBI screening adoption. Qualitative data will be thematically analyzed using sensitizing concepts from the Consolidated Framework for Implementation Research and integrated with the quantitative results using a joint display.



DISCUSSION: This mixed methods study capitalizes on two theory-driven hypotheses bridging proximal (e.g., screening intent) to distal (actual behaviors) implementation outcomes and will contextualize these results qualitatively to advance our understanding about why TBI screening adoption has failed to translate to the behavioral healthcare context.



RESULTS of this study will offer insights into what is driving TBI screening adoption so that implementation strategies can be selected with greater precision to improve the adoption, sustainment, and scale-up of TBI screening in behavioral healthcare.

