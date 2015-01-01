Abstract

Polypharmacy is a challenging issue in geriatrics. The aim of the study was to characterize correlates of polypharmacy in the PolSenior project. The PolSenior project, was a comprehensive survey in a large and longitudinal representative sample of thePolish older population. The project was conducted by the International Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology in Warsaw between 2008 and 2011. All medications consumed during the week preceding the survey were evaluated for each participant (n = 4793, including 2314 females (48.3%)). Thereafter, the percentage of those with polypharmacy (at least 5 medications) and excessive polypharmacy (at least 10 medications) was calculated, and their correlates were determined. The average number of medications used by participants was 5.1 ± 3.6, and was higher in females than in males (5.5 ± 3.5 vs. 4.8 ± 3.5; p < 0.001). Polypharmacy characterized 2650 participants (55.3%) and excessive polypharmacy-532 of them (11.1%). The independent correlates associated withpolypharmacy were: age over 70 years, female sex, higher than primary education, living in an urban area, comorbidities, any hospitalization during past five years, and visiting general practicioners at least yearly. As for correlates with excessive polypharmacy, they were: age 80-84 years, female sex, living in an urban area, diagnosis of at least four chronic diseases, and at least two hospitalizations in the last five years. This study serves as a starting place to understand patient characteristics associated with polypharmacy, excessive polypharmacy, and identify targeted interventions.

Language: en