Abstract

Although body composition has been found to affect various motor functions (e.g., locomotion and balance), there is limited information on the effect of the interaction between body composition and age on gait variability. The purpose of this study was to determine the effect of body composition on gait according to age. A total of 80 men (40 young and 40 older males) participated in the experiment. Body composition was measured using bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), and gait parameters were measured with seven-dimensional inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensors as each participant walked for 6 min at their preferred pace. Hierarchical moderated regression analysis, including height as a control variable and age as a moderator variable, was performed to determine whether body composition could predict gait parameters. In young males, stride length decreased as body fat percentage (BFP) increased (R(2) = 13.4%), and in older males, stride length decreased more markedly as BFP increased (R(2) = 26.3%). However, the stride length coefficient of variation (CV) of the older males increased significantly as BFP increased (R(2) = 16.2%), but the stride length CV of young males did not change even when BFP increased. The increase in BFP was a factor that simultaneously caused a decrease in gait performance and an increase in gait instability in older males. Therefore, BFP is more important for a stable gait in older males.

Language: en