Abstract

PURPOSE: Only a few studies have been conducted on trampoline-associated injuries in adults, especially in Switzerland. The aim of the present study was to describe the characteristics of trampoline-related injuries in patients older than 16 years of age and track their development over time by comparing two different time periods.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: Data were gathered from the emergency department (ED) of Bern University Hospital. A retrospective design was chosen to allow analysis of changes in trampolining accidents between 2003-2020.



RESULTS: A total of 144 patients were enrolled. The number of ED presentations due to trampoline-related injury rose significantly over time. The most common injuries were sprains to the extremities (age group 31-62: 58.4% and age group 16-30: 50.8%), followed by fractures (age group 31-62: 33.3% and age group 16-30: 32.5%). Lower extremities appeared to be the most frequently injured body region (age group 31-62: 20.8% and age group 16-30: 10.0%), although the differences were not statistically significant, p = 0.363. BMI was significantly higher for older than for younger patients (p = 0.004).



CONCLUSION: Over the last two decades, trampoline-related injuries have become more common in patients older than 16 years of age. These are most common in the lower extremities. While most of the patients in the present study only suffered minor injuries, the occasional severe injury might result in long-term disability. As trampoline-related injuries in adults are becoming more common, prevention strategies in public education and safety instructions must be optimised.

