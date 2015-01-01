Abstract

While the majority of studies on the fear of crime focus on the impact of violent and property crimes at the population level, financial fraud against senior citizens is often under-investigated. This study uses data collected from 1061 older citizens in the community through a cross-sectional survey in Hong Kong to examine the levels of fear and perceived risk among Chinese senior citizens toward financial fraud and the factors behind them. Logistic regression analyses were conducted to assess the explanatory power of four theoretical perspectives (vulnerability, victimization, social integration, and satisfaction with police) on fear and perceived risk of fraud victimization. The results indicate significant predictive effects of victimization experience and satisfaction with police fairness and integrity on both the fear and the perceived risk of fraud among respondents. The findings not only confirm the differential impact of theoretical explanations on these constructs but can also contribute to crime prevention policy and practice in an aging society.

Language: en