Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the relationship between adolescents' body image and cyberviolence has been proved, little is known about the place of body image among other psychosocial determinants. The study aimed to assess the relationship between body satisfaction and cyberbullying in the context of other psychosocial factors.



METHODS: We used data of 5817 adolescents (47.6% boys, mean age = 15.43) from the survey conducted in 2018 in Poland as a part of the Health Behaviour in School-Aged Children. Four groups of cyberbullying involvement were defined: only bullies, only victims, both bullies and victims, and not involved. Body satisfaction and ten other independent variables were classified as sociodemographic, socioeconomic, individual and social factors. A series of multinomial logistic regression models were estimated and compared using the pseudo R-sq Nagelkerke coefficient.



RESULTS: Although family support seemed to be the most protective, the findings have proved that body satisfaction reduces significantly the risk of cyberbullying. The relationship was more pronounced in victims and bully-victims. A slightly stronger protective effect of body satisfaction has been observed in boys.



CONCLUSIONS: The strengthening of body image may be an effective measure to prevent adolescents' cyberbullying, as well as to bring about improvements in social support, connections to others, and school performance.

