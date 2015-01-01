|
Malinowska-Cieślik M, Dzielska A, Oblacinska A. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(3): e1292.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35162314
BACKGROUND: Although the relationship between adolescents' body image and cyberviolence has been proved, little is known about the place of body image among other psychosocial determinants. The study aimed to assess the relationship between body satisfaction and cyberbullying in the context of other psychosocial factors.
adolescents; cyberbullying; social support; body image; psychosocial factors