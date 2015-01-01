Abstract

This multicenter, preliminary, randomized controlled trial investigated the effect of a tailored fall-prevention program using home floor plans for discharged orthopedic patients aged ≥65 years who experienced ≥1 fall(s) in the past year (n = 72) at five acute-care hospitals. The control group received standard care (exercise to prevent recurrent falls), whereas the intervention group received a tailored fall-prevention program in addition to usual care. A physical therapist conducted the tailored education program using each patient's home floor plans before discharge. A follow-up survey of falls and near-falls at home was performed using a monthly fall calendar for the 1-month period after discharge. Data on 81.5% of participants remained for the final analyses. No falls occurred in the intervention group; however, 4.3% of those in the control group experienced a fall. Near-falls were reported by 3.7% and 26.9% of the participants in the intervention and control groups, respectively. The proportion of participants who did not experience near-falls in the 1st month after discharge was lower in the intervention than in the control group (p = 0.018). In conclusion, the tailored fall-prevention program using home floor plans in multiple acute-care hospitals was effective in reducing falls and near-falls in discharged orthopedic patients.

Language: en