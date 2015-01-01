|
Citation
|
Fonseca-Pedrero E, Al-Halabi S, Perez-Albeniz A, Debbané M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(3): e1784.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35162805
|
Abstract
|
Given that death by suicide continues to rank among the top three causes of death during adolescence, new psychological models may contribute critical insight towards understanding the complex interactions between risk and protective factors in suicidal behaviour. The main objective of this study was to analyse the psychological network structure of suicidal behaviour and putative risk and protective factors in school-aged adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; risk factors; protective factors; network; suicidal behaviour