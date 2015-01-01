Abstract

BACKGROUND: Learning to cycle is an important milestone in a child's life, so it is important to allow them to explore cycling as soon as possible. The use of a bicycle with training wheels (BTW) for learning to cycling is an old approach practiced worldwide. Most recently, a new approach using the balance bike (BB) has received increased attention, and several entities believe that this could be most efficient. Drawing on the work of Bronfenbrenner (1995) and Newel (1986), this study aimed to analyse the effect of BB's use on the learning process of cycling independently.



METHODS: Data were collected in Portugal from an online structured survey between November 2019 and June 2020.



RESULTS: A total of 2005 responses were obtained for adults and children (parental response).



RESULTS revealed that when the BB's approach was used, learning age (LA) occurred earlier (M = 4.16 ± 1.34 years) than with the BTW's approach (M = 5.97 ± 2.16 years) (p < 0.001); or than when there was only the single use of the traditional bicycle (M =7.27 ± 3.74 years) (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Children who used the BB as the first bike had a significantly lower LA than children who did not use it (p < 0.001). To maximize its effects, the BB should be used in the beginning of the learning process.

