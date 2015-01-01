|
Mercê C, Branco M, Catela D, Lopes F, Cordovil R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(3): e1814.
BACKGROUND: Learning to cycle is an important milestone in a child's life, so it is important to allow them to explore cycling as soon as possible. The use of a bicycle with training wheels (BTW) for learning to cycling is an old approach practiced worldwide. Most recently, a new approach using the balance bike (BB) has received increased attention, and several entities believe that this could be most efficient. Drawing on the work of Bronfenbrenner (1995) and Newel (1986), this study aimed to analyse the effect of BB's use on the learning process of cycling independently.
cycling; Portugal; balance bike; bicycle with training wheels; constrains; learning paths; learning to ride a bicycle