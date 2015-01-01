|
Citation
Gasser BA, Schwendinger F. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(3): e1844.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35162867
Abstract
BACKGROUND: High-altitude mountaineering is becoming more popular. Despite technical developments such as global positioning systems, mountaineers still lose their way. This study aimed to analyze characteristics of alpinists that lost their way while high-altitude mountaineering in Switzerland. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Data from the central registry of the Swiss Alpine Club between 2009 and 2020 were retrospectively analyzed. Changes in the number of cases and severity of injuries over time were examined using simple linear regression models. Descriptive analyses were performed for age, time of emergency occurrence, and factors associated with being lost. The Mann-Whitney U test assessed between-sex comparisons.
Language: en
Keywords
alpine environment; cognitive skills; map reading