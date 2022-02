Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study is to determine the frequency of bicycle helmet use among college students and health beliefs about bicycle helmet attitude. Participants: Turkish university students (n = 799).



METHODS: This descriptive and cross-sectional study was conducted over the period 2019. A sociodemographic and cycling related questionnaire form and the Bicycle Helmet Attitudes Scale were used in the data collection. Descriptive statistics, t-test, Anova and Kruskal Wallis tests were used in the statistical analysis.



RESULTS: Only 10.4% of students wear a bicycle helmet. Students who using bicycle helmets had higher benefit health belief scores compared to those who didn't, while barrier health belief scores were lower. There is a significant relationship between health belief scores for bicycle helmet attitude and gender, obeying traffic rules, thinking about helmet (unnecessary/disturbing/expensive/ridiculous) and helmet use.



CONCLUSION: In this study, the frequency of using bicycle helmets is very low.

Language: en