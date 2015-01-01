SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

English D, Boone CA, Carter JA, Talan AJ, Busby DR, Moody RL, Cunningham DJ, Bowleg L, Rendina HJ. J. Res. Adolesc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jora.12726

35166417

This study examined associations between structural racism, anti-LGBTQ policies, and suicide risk among young sexual minority men (SMM). Participants were a 2017-2018 Internet-based U.S. national sample of 497 Black and 1536 White SMM (ages 16-25). Structural equation modeling tested associations from indicators of structural racism, anti-LGBTQ policies, and their interaction to suicide risk factors. For Black participants, structural racism and anti-LGBTQ policies were significantly positively associated with depressive symptoms, heavy drinking, perceived burdensomeness, thwarted belongingness, self-harm, and suicide attempt. There were significant interaction effects: Positive associations between structural racism and several outcomes were stronger for Black participants in high anti-LGBTQ policy states. Structural racism, anti-LGBTQ policies, and their interaction were not significantly associated with suicide risk for White SMM.


suicidality; anti-LGBTQ policies; Black sexual minority youth; health inequities; intersectional stigma; minority stress; structural racism; suicide risk

