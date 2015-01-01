Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Health professionals need training to provide trauma-informed care (TIC) for children with adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which can affect short- and long-term health. We summarize and evaluate published curricula for health professionals on ACEs and TIC.



METHODS: We searched PubMed, Embase, Web of Science, CINAHL, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials, PsychInfo, and MedEdPORTAL through January 2021. Studies meeting the following criteria were included: Described teaching interventions on ACEs, TIC, and child abuse and maltreatment; included health care providers or trainees as learners; were written in English; included an abstract; and described a curriculum and evaluation. We reviewed 2264 abstracts, abstracted data from 79 studies, and selected 51 studies for qualitative synthesis.



RESULTS: Studies focused on ACEs/TIC (27), child abuse (14), domestic/intimate partner violence (6), and child maltreatment/parental physical punishment (4). Among these 51 studies, 43 were published since 2010. Learners included a mix of health professionals (34) and students (17). Duration, content, and quality of the 51 curricula were highly variable. An analysis of 10 exemplar curricula on ACEs and/or TIC revealed high and very high quality for methods and moderate to very high quality for curriculum evaluation, suggesting that they may be good models for other educational programs. Four of the 10 exemplars used randomized controlled trials to evaluate efficacy. Studies were limited to English language and subject to publication bias.



CONCLUSIONS: ACEs and TIC are increasingly relevant to teaching health professionals, especially pediatricians, and related teaching curricula offer good examples for other programs.

Language: en