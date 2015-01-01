|
Dickey LM, Thomas K, Andert B, Ibarra N, Budge SL. Psychiatry Res. 2021; 310: e114332.
35168116
We hypothesized that transgender and nonbinary (TNB) individuals who reported a longer period of time from realizing they were TNB to beginning their transition will have a longer history of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and that participants who report higher levels of body investment, fewer years from realization of TNB identity to transition, and more years since NSSI will report lower levels of current anxiety, stress, and depression. We conducted a secondary data analysis of a dataset collected online, which included 217 participants. We conducted multiple regressions to explore the hypotheses.
Gender identity; Nonbinary; Nonsuicidal self-injury; Transgender