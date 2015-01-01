Abstract

We hypothesized that transgender and nonbinary (TNB) individuals who reported a longer period of time from realizing they were TNB to beginning their transition will have a longer history of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) and that participants who report higher levels of body investment, fewer years from realization of TNB identity to transition, and more years since NSSI will report lower levels of current anxiety, stress, and depression. We conducted a secondary data analysis of a dataset collected online, which included 217 participants. We conducted multiple regressions to explore the hypotheses.



RESULTS revealed that TNB people who had a longer time between realizing their gender identity and beginning a transition had a longer history of NSSI. Exploratory analyses were also conducted to help understand the relationship between NSSI, transition, and body investment on mental health outcomes. Providers are cautioned that the presence of NSSI should not necessarily be a contraindication to transition.

Language: en