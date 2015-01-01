Abstract

This study aims to design, develop, and evaluate the traction performance of an electric all-wheel-drive (AWD) tractor based on the power transmission and electric systems. The power transmission system includes the electric motor, helical gear reducer, planetary gear reducer, and tires. The electric system consists of a battery pack and charging system. An engine-generator and charger are installed to supply electric energy in emergency situations. The load measurement system consists of analog (current) and digital (battery voltage and rotational speed of the electric motor) components using a controller area network (CAN) bus. A traction test of the electric AWD tractor was performed towing a test vehicle. The output torques of the tractor motors during the traction test were calculated using the current and torque curves provided by the motor manufacturer. The agricultural work performance is verified by comparing the torque and rpm (T-N) curve of the motor with the reduction ratio applied. The traction is calculated using torque and specifications of the wheel, and traction performance is evaluated using tractive efficiency (TE) and dynamic ratio (DR). The results suggest a direction for the improvement of the electric drive system in agricultural research by comparison with the conventional tractor through the analysis of the agricultural performance and traction performance of the electric AWD tractor.

