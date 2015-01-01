Abstract

As the world's population ages, technology-based support for the elderly is becoming increasingly important. This study analyzes the relationship between natural standing behavior measured in a living space of elderly people and the classes of standing aids, as well as the physical and cognitive abilities contributing to household fall injury prevention. In total, 24 elderly standing behaviors from chairs, sofas, and nursing beds recorded in an RGB-D elderly behavior library were analyzed. The differences in standing behavior were analyzed by focusing on intrinsic and common standing aid characteristics among various seat types, including armrests of chairs or sofas and nursing bed handrails. The standing behaviors were categorized into two types: behaviors while leaning the trunk forward without using an armrest as a standing aid and those without leaning the trunk forward by using an arrest or handrail as a standing aid. The standing behavior clusters were distributed in a two-dimensional map based on the seat type rather than the physical or cognitive abilities. Therefore, to reduce the risk of falling, it would be necessary to implement a seat type that the elderly can unconsciously and naturally use as a standing aid even with impaired physical and cognitive abilities.

Language: en