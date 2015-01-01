|
Citation
|
Jaroszewski AC, Huettig JL, Kleiman EM, Franz PJ, Millner AJ, Joyce VW, Nash CC, Nock MK. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35165932
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to examine implicit affect toward suicide (i.e., how good/bad suicide is perceived). Some people might be more likely to think about/choose suicide because they perceive it as a good option (to gain relief) relative to available alternatives.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescents; suicide; affect; affect misattribution procedure; implicit affect