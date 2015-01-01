Abstract

A 19-year-old male smoker presented in the emergency room after accidental aspiration of an unquantifiable amount of Pyrofluid, a liquid mixture of high-boiling aliphatic/paraffin aromatic free hydrocarbons, during a fire-eating performance. A few minutes after the aspiration he started to feel sick, with shortness of breath and mild dry cough. On admission to our hospital, he had an episode of emesis and presented burning retrosternal chest pain and dyspnoea. Physical examination revealed oxygen saturation (SpO2) on ambient air of 92%, tachypnoea, tachycardia, normal temperature. Chest auscultation showed the presence of breath sounds without additional pathological sounds. The rest of the systemic examination was normal. Oropharyngoscopy was negative for oral lesions. ...

Language: en