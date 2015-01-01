|
This study examined the interrelationship of intimate partner violence (IPV), sexual assault (SA), and eating disorder (ED) symptomatology among a sample of college students (n = 1,580). Students reporting a history of SA were 2.5 times more likely to screen positively for further ED assessment. A history of IPV also increased odds of having a positive ED screener. The model showed that 6% of the variance in ED symptomatology was explained by IPV and SA.
intimate partner violence; college students; sexual assault; eating disorders