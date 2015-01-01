Abstract

This study examined the interrelationship of intimate partner violence (IPV), sexual assault (SA), and eating disorder (ED) symptomatology among a sample of college students (n = 1,580). Students reporting a history of SA were 2.5 times more likely to screen positively for further ED assessment. A history of IPV also increased odds of having a positive ED screener. The model showed that 6% of the variance in ED symptomatology was explained by IPV and SA.



RESULTS did not differ based on gender. This study furthers our understanding of the relationship between IPV, SA, and ED to guide future prevention and treatment efforts. Specifically, the use of trauma-informed ED treatment could assist with full ED recovery and other comorbid mental health conditions.

Language: en