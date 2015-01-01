Abstract

Awareness of vulnerability to a negative outcome is considered a necessary first step to risk reduction and prevention behaviors. Accordingly, sexual assault awareness programs have sought to inform college students of the prevalence of college sexual victimization and the risk factors that contribute. The goal of the current study was to consider the degree to which incoming college freshman women recognize their risk of experiencing sexual victimization and to examine whether risk factors such as alcohol use contribute to those perceived chances. Freshman women (N = 252) were recruited via email early in the Fall semester to participate in an online survey. As expected, women perceived their own chances of sexual victimization (21.4%) to be lower than those of the average freshman at the same university (43.7%). Prior sexual victimization, typical drinking, and expected hookups predicted higher perceived risk of being victimized. Only prior victimization predicted higher perceived risk of sexual victimization for others. On average, freshman women acknowledge their substantial risk of experiencing sexual victimization during their first year of college and overestimate the chances that others will be victimized.



FINDINGS show high awareness of sexual assault and its risk factors among college students but point toward a need for prevention that goes beyond education and awareness campaigns.

Language: en