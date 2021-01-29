Abstract

Nifedipine is a typical dihydropyridine calcium antagonist, and large doses of intake can cause poisoning. This article retrospectively analyzed the clinical data of a patient with nifedipine poisoning complicated with paralytic intestinal obstruction admitted to the First Affiliated Hospital of Jilin University in October 2020. When the patient was admitted to the hospital, the symptoms of poisoning were decreased blood pressure and shock, followed by severe paralytic intestinal obstruction. Finally, after active hemoperfusion combined with hemofiltration and symptomatic supportive treatment, the patient's condition improved and was discharged. There was no discomfort in the follow-up 2 months later.

Language: zh