Citation
Rueth MJ, Koehl P, Schuh A, Goyal T, Wagner D. Arch. Orthop. Trauma Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Springer Verlag)
35171327
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: An acute patellofemoral dislocation is the most common acute knee injury in children. Recent studies suggest up to 40% of immature patients may develop recurrent instability. MPFL reconstruction has become a mainstay for the treatment of patellofemoral instability. Aim of the recent study is to show our experiences of MPFL reconstruction in patellar instability in immature patients using a gracilis autograft in respect to return to sport, growth plate disorders and short-term results.
Language: en
Children; Adolescents; Gracilis tendon; MPFL; Return to sports