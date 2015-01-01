|
Citation
Winding TN, Aust B, Andersen LPS. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e316.
PMID
35168599
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Pupils´ aggressive behaviour towards teachers is a serious problem which is slowly gaining attention and has been found to be linked to burnout. However, prospective studies investigating the role of stress and social support from colleagues and supervisor are lacking. Therefore, the aims of the present study were 1. to investigate the association between pupils´ aggressive behaviour and burnout among Danish primary and lower secondary school teachers, 2. to investigate whether the association between pupils´ aggressive behaviour and burnout depends on the level and duration of stress, and 3. to investigate whether social support from colleagues or a supervisor at the work place has a mitigating effect on the association between pupils´ aggressive behaviour and burnout among teachers.
Keywords
|
Stress; Burnout; Pupils´ aggressive behaviour; Social support; Teachers