Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to examine the relationship between resilience and self-reported neurobehavioral functioning following traumatic brain injury (TBI) in U.S. military service members and veterans (SMVs). A secondary objective was to examine the interaction between resilience and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on neurobehavioral functioning.



METHOD: Participants included 795 SMVs classified into four groups: Uncomplicated Mild TBI (MTBI; n=300); Complicated Mild, Moderate, Severe, or Penetrating TBI (STBI, n 162); Injured Controls (IC, n=185); and Non-injured Controls (NIC, n=148). Two independent cohorts were evaluated - those assessed within 1-year of injury and those assessed 10-years post-injury. SMVs completed self-report measures including the PTSD Checklist-Civilian version, Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory, and TBI-Quality of Life.



RESULTS: Results showed that (1) lower resilience was strongly associated with poorer neurobehavioral functioning across all groups at 1-year and 10-years post-injury, and (2) PTSD and resilience had a robust influence on neurobehavioral functioning at both time periods post-injury, such that SMVs with PTSD and low resilience displayed the poorest neurobehavioral functioning.



CONCLUSION: Results suggest that regardless of injury group and time since injury, resilience and PTSD strongly influence neurobehavioral functioning following TBI among SMVs. Future research evaluating interventions designed to enhance resilience in this population is indicated.

Language: en