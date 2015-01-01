SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Han K, Oh S. Child Health Nurs. Res. 2022; 28(1): 41-50.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Korean Academy of Child Health Nursing)

DOI

10.4094/chnr.2022.28.1.41

PMID

35172079

Abstract

PURPOSE: This systematic review aimed to investigate the effectiveness of home visiting programs targeting parents who have maltreated their children on the prevention of child maltreatment recurrence.

METHODS: Major databases were searched (Ovid-Medline, PubMed, Cochrane Library, CINAHL, and RISS). The frequency of maltreatment was measured for the meta-analysis, which was conducted using Review Manager 5.2 software. The effect size was measured using odds ratios (ORs).

RESULTS: Six studies were included in the analysis, none of which were conducted in South Korea. The meta-analysis demonstrated that the risk of child maltreatment recurrence significantly decreased after a home visiting program was implemented (OR=0.45, 95% confidence interval [CI]=0.29-0.68). Nurses were the most common intervention providers.

CONCLUSION: Home visiting programs should be provided for families in which maltreatment has already occurred to prevent the recurrence of maltreatment and foster a home environment in which children can live safely. Since the rate of child maltreatment in Korea is increasing, further research is needed to develop and implement home visiting programs in which nurses play a major role in preventing the recurrence of child maltreatment.


Language: en

Keywords

Parents; Systematic review; Child abuse; Home visits; Meta-Analysis

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print