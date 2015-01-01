Abstract

The epidemiology of adolescent psychiatric disorders and the relational complexity of their management make exposure to adolescent psychiatry essential during medical school. However, some clinical particularities can complicate the students' learning experiences. Our work aimed to explore the experience of being a medical student during clerkships in adolescent psychiatry. Following the Interpretative Phenomenological Analysis qualitative approach, 20 semi-structured face-to-face interviews were conducted with medical students at the end of their clerkship in adolescent psychiatry. Three super-ordered themes emerged to describe their experience: in-depth self-exploration calling on emotions, thoughts and experiences; changes in the view of adolescent mental health; better understanding of the role and meaning of adolescent psychiatric care and how to approach it. Identification between students and patients could result from time-related factors (the end of adolescent brain remodeling, long, demanding studies, and financial and material dependence). In addition, the predominant use of non-analytical clinical reasoning processes-less valued in the rest of the graduate curriculum-poses a challenge for students. Indeed, for a student to find his or her place in adolescent psychiatry requires the student to reinvent him or herself, because the codes are different (no gown, less well-defined tasks, etc.). Finally, the excess prevalence of mental disorders among medical students requires increased vigilance on the part of tutors. For all these reasons, close, attentive tutoring seems essential to support students, while these clerkships afford a real opportunity for students to broaden their interpersonal skills.

