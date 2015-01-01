|
Citation
|
McKinley KW, Rickard KNZ, Latif F, Wavra T, Berg J, Morrison S, Chamberlain JM, Patel SJ. Healthc. Inform. Res. 2022; 28(1): 25-34.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Medical Informatics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35172088
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to use discrete event simulation (DES) to model the impact of two universal suicide risk screening scenarios (emergency department [ED] and hospital-wide) on mean length of stay (LOS), wait times, and overflow of our secure patient care unit for patients being evaluated for a behavioral health complaint (BHC) in the ED of a large, academic children's hospital.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Length of Stay; Emergency Department; Computer Simulation; Mental Health