Abstract

Sexual assault is prevalent in the Unites States. Many areas of the country lack access to sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs), especially in rural areas. The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration Advanced Nursing Education-Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner educational grant provided an opportunity to improve equity and reduce disparity in rural and underserved communities by offering education and simulation experiences in the care of sexual assault patients. Through the Texas A&M Health Center of Excellence in Forensic Nursing, Texas A&M University College of Nursing developed an innovative program using simulated medical forensic examinations and mock testimony education. Rapid cycle quality improvement was utilized to adapt quickly to feedback and meet overarching goals. This article describes development and adaptation of the program using rapid cycle quality improvement processes and progress in recruitment, retention, and certification of nurses to provide sexual assault care in rural and underserved areas of Texas.

Language: en