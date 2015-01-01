Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals who have sustained mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) with a protracted course of recovery may experience long-lasting somatic, cognitive, and emotional symptoms affecting activities of daily living. There is limited knowledge regarding individuals' lived experiences with treatments and advice provided.



PURPOSE: To explore how individuals with mTBI describe and make sense of their injury, recovery process, and their experiences with various treatment approaches.



METHODS: Eight participants with mTBI were recruited from the intervention group in an ongoing randomized controlled trial regarding return-to-work. They were interviewed once after treatment delivery using a qualitative hermeneutical approach. Thematic analysis was applied, and findings are discussed in light of a salutogenic theory.



RESULTS: Participants expressed uncertainty regarding conflicting advice they received in the early phase of recovery. Three main themes were developed: (1) "Ambiguity and hope"; (2) "Uncertainty concerning activity and rest"; and (3) "To become the person I used to be vs. to become a new version of myself."Conclusion: The findings showed that the participants experienced both uncertainty and hope for further recovery. The recovery process is challenged by the variability of TBI symptoms that affects participation in everyday life, as well as the conflicting advice received by the participants.

