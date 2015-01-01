Abstract

The current study focused on the associations between the cause of a loved one's death, mourner's emotional distress, mourner's ongoing relationship with the deceased, and posttraumatic growth (PTG). The sample comprised 91 Israeli mourners following death due to traffic accident, military service, or prolonged illness. Participants completed questionnaires assessing psychological distress, ongoing relationship with the deceased, and PTG.



FINDINGS showed that in traffic-accident deaths, mourners reported higher psychological distress and preoccupation with the deceased compared to that reported by the other mourner groups. Moreover, psychological distress mediated the association between the cause of death and PTG. The findings emphasize the differences between the mourner groups.

Language: en