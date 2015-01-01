Abstract

Skin contact with phytotoxic chemicals present in Ruta graveolens L. and UV light exposure might cause a nonallergic contact dermatitis known as phytophotodermatitis. We present a major burns case report associated with the use of rue (an herb used in Colombia for cultural beliefs) before entering a tanning bed. The patient presented superficial wounds that evolved to deeper ones in a phytophotodermatitis reaction that acted as a chemical burn. The patient presented an estimated percentage of total burn surface area of 85% with second-degree burns. It took two and a half months to apply multiple debridements and bandage coverage before discharge. One month later, the patient presented a dark purplish pigmentation mainly in the lower limbs. Since ancient times, rue has been used as part of medical pharmacy, insecticidal activities, and for superstitious purposes. In many countries, rue is used as part of an elixir that helps with bad luck, envy, and anguish, and the risks associated with those uses are unknown. This is a critical and alarming public health problem. Awareness of possible complications that could develop after rue and tanning beds should encourage patients and physicians to prevent and treat this dangerous combination.

